Live
- CS condemns rumours on bird flu, reviews situation with collectors
- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
Just In
Plan to develop Nellore rural with Rs 1,000 cr: MLA Kotamreddy
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that his ambition is to develop the constituency with Rs 1,000 crore in the coming days,...
Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy stated that his ambition is to develop the constituency with Rs 1,000 crore in the coming days, adding that there are 26 divisions in Nellore city and 18 villages in Nellore rural constituency.
Addressing during the selfie video programme here on Thursday, he claimed that he quit YSR Congress Party as the party high command ignored the development of Nellore rural constituency and filed cases against him after he raised such issues openly.
The MLA said that the coalition government headed by Chief Minsiter N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned various development projects worth Rs 191 crore, including two fly over bridges, just within eight months after establishing power in 2024 elections.
Kotamreddy has disclosed that he would surely achieve causeway at Pottepalem, a long pending dream of the people, adding that he will also pressurise the government to sanction flyover bridge at MediCover Hospital.
MLA Kotamreddy thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning Rs 191 crore for Nellore rural constituency just within eight months of coming to power.