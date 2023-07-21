Police gears up for CM’s visit to Venkatagiri today

Venkatagiri (Tirupati district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district on Friday to participate in the Nethanna Nestham programme.

The arrangements are almost completed for the public meeting, roadshow and other activities in the town while the police force has been geared up to provide tight security cover for the event. Ahead of the event, a crucial meeting was held by SP P Parameswar Reddy to ensure robust security measures on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Venkatagiri Convention Hall where police officers and staff assigned to security duties gathered to receive the instructions and guidelines from the SP. SP Reddy highlighted the importance of attentiveness during the CM’s visit and directed the officers and staff to be present at their designated locations and remain vigilant throughout the event. “It is our duty to ensure the safety and security of the Chief Minister. The personnel should act courteously towards the people attending the programme, avoiding any actions that could tarnish the reputation of police department,” he maintained and urged the officials to take extra precautions along the CM’s convoy route, ensuring a smooth and secure passage.

He said those officers and staff who display outstanding performance in their duties will be rewarded suitably. Simultaneously, he issued a warning that any negligence or dereliction of duty would be met with appropriate action. The security personnel were briefed on their responsibilities at the public meeting grounds, directing the flow of people in accordance with pre-arranged barricades to maintain order. Proper control should be there at exit and entry gates without causing any inconvenience to the public.

A sizable force of approximately 1,500 policemen, including six Additional SPs, 17 DSPs, 44 CIs, 103 SIs, 329 ASI/HCs, 451 PCs, 113 women police, 145 home guards and 13 special party police teams, was tasked with the responsibility of ensuring the security at the programme. Additional SPs Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar and Muniramaiah Tirumala, SB DSP Giridhara, and other police officers and staff who were drafted for the security duties have attended the meeting.