Politics inseparable from Amaranatha Reddy

Tirupati: For Nutanakalva Amaranatha Reddy, politics has always been a part of life. Born into a political family, his father Ramakrishna Reddy was a formidable political leader. Ramakrishna Reddy’s three consecutive wins as an MLA from Punganur in 1985, 1989 and 1994, followed by his tenure as an MP from Chittoor for three terms, laid the groundwork for Amaranatha Reddy’s entry into the political arena in 1996.

Amaranatha carved his niche in politics with five successful terms as an MLA. His political journey began with a victory as Punganur MLA in 1996 and 2004 and in 2009, 2014 and 2024 from Palamaner. In 2014, he was elected as YSRCP MLA but soon shifted his loyalty to TDP to become a minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. Despite a defeat in the 2019 elections, he made a triumphant return to the Assembly this time.

As a seasoned politician, Amaranatha has held significant roles, including serving as the TDP district president, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the party. Now, he stands as the senior-most MLA in the erstwhile Chittoor district, second only to N Chandrababu Naidu. Throughout the five years of YSRCP’s regime, he ensured his presence was felt across the district, championing the party’s causes.

During his tenure as the Minister of Industries in Naidu’s previous government, Amaranatha Reddy was instrumental in securing several MoUs with industrialists, many of which came to fruition. His dedication was evident when he accompanied party national general secretary Nara Lokesh in the Yuva Galam padayatra from Kuppam in 2023. His unwavering support and coordination efforts helped the hassle free padayatra in the district and he accompanied Lokesh throughout Rayalaseema as a trusted party lieutenant.

Despite high expectations, he did not secure a cabinet position in Naidu’s current government. Nevertheless, his commitment to his constituency and party remains steadfast, with a focus on driving development and progress in the region.