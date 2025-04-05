  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Pooja Hegde worships Lord Venkateswara

Pooja Hegde worships Lord Venkateswara
x
Highlights

Cine Actress Pooja Hegde along with her family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala: Cine Actress Pooja Hegde along with her family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday. She participated in Suprabhatha Seva in the early hours.

After having Lord’s darshan, priests offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadam to Pooja Hegde at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Devotees rushed to take selfies with the actress soon after she came out of the temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick