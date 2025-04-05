Live
Pooja Hegde worships Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Cine Actress Pooja Hegde along with her family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.
Tirumala: Cine Actress Pooja Hegde along with her family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday. She participated in Suprabhatha Seva in the early hours.
After having Lord’s darshan, priests offered Vedasirvachanam and prasadam to Pooja Hegde at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Devotees rushed to take selfies with the actress soon after she came out of the temple.
