Pravin Kumar appointed new Collector of Tirupati

Tirupati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Pravin Kumar as Tirupati district Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) with immediate effect on Thursday. Considering the panel with three names sent by AP Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the ECI has acceded to the posting of Pravin Kumar as DEO, Tirupati. He was asked to take charge before 8 pm on Thursday.

It may be noted that the ECI has transferred Tirupati district election officer Dr G Lakshmisha on April 2 asking him to relieve immediately by giving charge to the officer next in the order to him. Accordingly, he gave charge to Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra.

The transfer was made following the complaints by opposition parties to the ECI on his alleged inaction in dealing with their grievances on poll violations.

Interestingly, Lakshmisha assumed charge only at the end of January this year and had to move away in about two months. Now, new Collector Pravin Kumar will have a herculean task of carrying out the election process smoothly and in a peaceful atmosphere in the district.

