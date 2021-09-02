Prefer clay Ganesha idols, immerse them at home only: VVMC

Tirupati : Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahostava Committee(VVMC) requested the denizens of Tirupati city to immerse Vinayaka idols at their houses only and advised not to immerse in water bodies located near their area.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, VVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas said they had planned to celebrate the mass festival in a grand manner but Covid-induced restrictions are preventing them to celebrate like every year with pomp and religiosity.

He advised every household to prefer clay idols and to immerse in a bucket of water after festival at their house itself.

Samanchi also requested the organisers who wanted to set up Ganesha idols on festival day at temples to prefer clay idols and prepare to immerse it at the temple premises itself amidst Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distance, as this year public processions were cancelled due to Corona.

He informed to the organisers of every street in the city who usually place big idols every year not to install idols at the centre of the street as the police and civic authorities have not permittedit.

He also requested civic officials to set up at least 20 additional centres in the city to purchase idols, other Puja material on that day for the convenience of public.

VVMC members Mangati Gopal Reddy, Bhanuprakash Reddy, RC Munikrishna, SV Venkatesh, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, C Naveen, K Venkaiah, MR Raja and others were present.