Prepare action plan to deal with drinking water issues: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the officials to resolve any complaint on repairs to drinking water supply schemes within 48 hours and hand pump repairs in 24 hours. Addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday, he asked the officials to chalk out plans to prevent drinking water scarcity and ensure no problems to the people.

The contingency plans are to be readied immediately and for flushing and deepening of bores, the 15th Finance Commission funds are to be utilised. A control room will be set up at the district headquarters to deal with the problems of water supply problems. The control room number will be 08772236007.

In view of the scorching heat, water kiosks are to be set up at public places in municipal and mandal headquarters. Arrangements should be made to provide water not only to the people but also to the livestock. Awareness should be held on saving water. Tahsildars, MPDOs, DE/AE of RWS and others should conduct meetings in municipalities and mandal headquarters once in every 15 days on the management of drinking water issues. Similar coordination meeting will also be held at the district headquarters.

The Collector told the officials to fill the summer storage tanks in towns completely and action plans up to June 30 should be chalked out. He also said that the labourers under MGNREGS should be provided work for 100 days. All pending MGNREGS bills should be uploaded by Wednesday afternoon.

Lakshmisha told the Panchayat Raj department to provide ramps, toilets, power supply boards at polling centres. A wheel chair should be provided at every polling centre for PWD voters. He directed the officials concerned to issue show-cause notices to mandal and municipal officials who did not attend the video-conference on Tuesday. District drinking water supply officer Vijay Kumar, DWMA director Srinivasa Rao, District Panchayat Raj officer Sankar Narayana and others attended the meeting.