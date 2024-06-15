Live
- GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
- Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
- Tarang FPO mela helps farmers widen their market
- Meta Halts AI Assistant in Europe Due to Regulatory Pushback
- YSRCP is equally poised with TDP in Parliament, says Jagan
- BSNL puts up surplus land, buildings for sale
- SRM-AP’s skill development programme attracts Japanese MNCs
- AP technician selected for ICG to study vector-borne diseases
- Father's Day 2024: Quotes, Themes, and History
- Efforts on to make Tiger Reserve plastic-free
Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO
Tirupati: Prof V Ramesh Babu, Head of the department of Mathematics at National Sanskrit University, has been appointed as the varsity Public Relations Officer. He will take over the charge from Prof C Raghavan, the outgoing PRO. University in-charge Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree has issued orders to this effect on Friday.
