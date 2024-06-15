  • Menu
Prof Ramesh Babu appointed as NSU PRO

Tirupati: Prof V Ramesh Babu, Head of the department of Mathematics at National Sanskrit University, has been appointed as the varsity Public Relations Officer. He will take over the charge from Prof C Raghavan, the outgoing PRO. University in-charge Registrar Prof RJ Ramasree has issued orders to this effect on Friday.

