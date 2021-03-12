Provide better treatment to Veda Patasala students: Alla Nani

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani on Thursday spoke over phone with District Medical and Health Officer Penchalaiah and SVIMS Director B Vengamma and directed them to ensure good medical facilities to 57 students of TTD Veda Patasala undergoing treatment in the hospital for Covid. Following the incident of 57 students of TTD Veda Patasala found positive, which created flutter in the state, the Minister contacted the two officials and also assured that the government was also ready to extend all support to the students for speedy recovery to resume study. He sought the DMHO to coordinate with SVIMS authorities for better facilities for the students who are quarantined in the hospital in special rooms.

The minister said all required steps were taken for the treatment of the students in hospital and they would be discharged after 14 days of observation. In the RTPCR test conducted in SVIMS after admission 7 found negative, he said adding that as precautionary measure the remaining 50 were also kept under observation in the hospital. He said that there was absolutely no need to panic on the condition of the students and stressed on strictly following the precautions to prevent Covid.

It may be noted here that the 57 students were admitted to SVIMS for better treatment after they found positive in the rapid test conducted in TTD Aswini Hospital at Tirumala on Tuesday late in the night. TTD authorities who were alerted after some students in the Patasala found with the Corona symptoms, immediately arranged the rapid test for all the 450 students in Aswini Hospital in which 57 were found positive.

Two students from various places in the two Telugu states and also from other states returned to the Patasala after it was reopened following the relaxation of Covid rules allowing schools and colleges functioning and also produced negative reports of RTPCR taken in their places, as required before admitting them in the Patasala. But within a week some found symptoms of corona pressing the alarm bells in TTD conducting tests to all.