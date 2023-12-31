PSLV-C58 Mission : ISRO scientists visit Tirumala Temple to offer prayers ahead of the launch

Tirumala : Ahead of the launching PSLV-C58 rocket. Director of ISRO AK Bhadra, secretary (his office ) p yosodha, and assistant director M K Gupta, scientists visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple with miniature model of the PSLV-58 Mission to offer prayers on Sunday morning. The team visited the shrine during the break dharshan to perform special pojas seeking the divine blessing for the successful launch of PSLV-C58 rocket which is scheduled to be launched at 9:10 am Monday from the Sriharikota launch pad.

The PSLV-C58 will carry two scientific payloads into a low Earth orbit at an altitude of approximately 650 kms.

The satellite will be placed in a circular low Earth orbit of 500-700 km, with a mission lifespan of at least five years. The Xposat mission is anticipated to break new ground in our understanding of the universe.