Public darshan to begin in TTD temple in Jammu on June 8

Tirumala: The TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the border town Jammu which is almost over is getting ready for inauguration. The public darshan will commence after the performance of the Mahasamprokashnam (consecration) ceremony in the shrine on June 8. TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy who along with senior officials visited the shrine at Majeen near Jammu on Tuesday to finalise the arrangements for the inauguration of the shrine, said henceforth the devotees visiting the famous Matha Vaishno Devi in Katra near Jammu can also offer prayers to Bhagwan Sri Balaji.

Later, speaking to media persons, he said TTD has taken up the construction of Sri Venkateswara temples in various cities across the country for promotion Venkateswara thatvam and also for the benefit of those devotees who could not visit Tirumala. “So far, we have constructed temples at Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar and temples are coming up at Mumbai, Raipur, Ahmedabad in near future,” he said.

Apart from cities, to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara to the grassroot level the TTD has also constructed Lord Venkateswara (Balaji) temples at Agency and remote areas like Seetampeta, Rampachodavaram etc., in Andhra Pradesh, he maintained.

Adding further, he said the Jammu administration allotted over 62 acre land and the temple was constructed at a cost Rs 30 crore. Besides the main temple, sub-shrines, Potu (kitchen area), Annaprasadam counter, parking lot, landscapes etc., would also come up soon, he said thanking the J and K government and the local administration for the support to TTD for construction of the shrine..

Briefing on the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony for the inauguration of the shrine, the chairman said the religious event will last for five days from June 4 to June 8 with Ankurarpanam on June 3. On June 8, Vigraha Pratistha, Maha Samprokshanam will be performed in the anointed auspicious time.

The devotees will be allowed for Lord’s darshan from 12 noon from May 8 onwards. “As the temple is located away from the city, we have sought the Government of Jammu to provide round-the-clock security,” he averred.