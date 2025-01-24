Rallapalli’s contribution to Annamacharya Sankeertans impeccable

Tirupati: The great contributions of Rallapalli Ananta Krishna Sharma in bringing out the works of Saint Poet Annamacharya to the public was impeccable, said scholars.

The 133rd Jayanti fete of the renowned scholar Rallapalli Ananta Krishna Sharma was observed under the aegis of All Dharmic Projects of TTD on Thursday.

Rallapalle has the credit of translating the great works of Saint Poet Tallapaka Annamacharya on copper plates and was an expert at both Sangeeta and Sahitya, stated Rallapalli Deepta, the grand-daughter of the late legendary personality.

The 133rd Jayanti fete was held at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Thursday.

Scholars Gouripeddi Venkata Shankara Bhagavan, Sorakayala Krishna Reddy paid literary tributes on the occasion with their speeches.

Annamacharya Project Director Rajagopal, Program Assistant Kokila and others were also present.