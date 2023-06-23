Ramakrishna terms YSRCP govt ‘useless’

Anantapur: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna decried the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not completing a single irrigation project and providing irrigation to a single acre during the past four years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ramakrishna said that 49 out of 52 MLAs belong to the ruling party in the Rayalaseema region. It is shameful on the part of these MLAs to remain silent on an issue that pertained to the farmers.

The CPI state secretary observed that he had never come across such a wicked and evil government as the present one that ignored the welfare of a dominant section of the population.

The only irrigation project in Rayalaseema is the Handri Neeva project.

The Chief Minister promised to expand the canal length for free flow of water to lands but he failed to keep the promise, he said.

Neither the Chief Minister nor the ministers did raise their voice against the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka which was cleared by the Union government, even though it is a threat to the interests of Rayalaseema.

He described the YSRCP government as a ‘useless one’. With 30 MPs in his kitty, the Chief Minister ould not command or demand anything from the Centre except relief to him and his brother from criminal cases.

He met PM only for selfish causes, Ramakrishan alleged and demanded to know when the Polavaram project, the life line of the state, will be completed.