Ramzan spreads message of equality: RK Roja

Puttur (Tirupati): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving priority to solving the problems of Muslims in the State, said Tourism Minister RK Roja after participating in an Iftar hosted by the district administration in Puttur on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion after extending Id greetings to Muslims, said the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1.8 crore for the construction of Shadi Mahal in Puttur.

She said Ramzan festival spreads the message of equality of all and added that it was her fortune to participate in Iftar and also thanked Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and District Collector K Venkta Ramana Reddy for extending their cooperation and holding the first district-level Iftar in Puttur.

District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy said the Iftar at district level was hosted here following the request of the Tourism Minister. He said the Ramzan festival promotes discipline, charity and spirituality. The fasting and prayers are intended to spread love and propagate human values. It may be noted here that the government will host Iftar in connection with Ramzan festival in every district to promote communal harmony and a close bond between Muslims and people of other faiths.

