Raw deal for Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh Budget: BJP

Tirupati: BJP leaders on Saturday said injustice was done to the Chittoor district in the recent state Budget-2022-23 presented by the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. They said the budget has not even mentioned a single word about the completion of pending irrigation projects, reopening of closed sugar factories and dairies.

Addressing media at party office here, party's state spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to complete Handri-Neeva, Galeru–Nagari, Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, were not even found place in the budget. They said the budget not mentioned any word about reopening of Chittoor Co-operative sugars (Chittoor), KBD (Punganur), SV Sugars(Gajulamandyam), Mayura (BN Knadriga), Natems(Nindra mandal) and Vijaya dairy, which were closed due to losses.

They alleged that Chief Minister has cheated the people who voted for YSRCP with great confidence in last general elections believing that he would change the fate of the district.

They said this attitude of government clearly exposes the commitment of government towards farming sector and its development in backward Rayalaseema region.

They said the government stated Rs 3, 255 crore was allocated for development and construction of roads but of which Rs 1,250 crore will come through central grant schemes and NABARD. They also questioned how the state government could divert Central funds to its own schemes.

Pointing out many issues like ban on liquor, Rs 2 crore expenditure for each MLA and loan waiver to farmers, the saffron leaders said the YSRCP government had already pushed the state into mire of debts and again chalked out plans through new budget to get additional loans which surely lead to pledge the state.

BJP district president Dayakar Reddy, General Secretaries Varaprasad, Viswanath were present.