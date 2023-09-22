Rayachoti: Officials told to complete land acquisition at once

Rayachoti (Annamayya district) : District Collector PS Girisha has directed the officials to ensure completion of land acquisition related to Mudivedu Lift Irrigation Project (MLIP) at once to avoid unrest prevailing among displaced families.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials to know the status of land acquisition related to MLIP and expressed displeasure over inordinate delay taking place in completing the procedure. He said that the MLIP is meant to supply irrigation water and drinking water to surrounding villages.

The Collector enquired Tahsildars over government land, DKT pattas, assigned lands and directed them to submit the details immediately. He said details related to private lands should be specified in Form-C. He ordered the officials concerned to arrange rehabilitation centres related to the submerged villages with full-fledged infrastructure facilities.

Joint Collector Fharman Ahmadh Khan, DRO Satyanarayana, Madanapalli RDO Murali, Panchayath SE Krishna Murthy, Land Survey AD Jayaraj and others were present.