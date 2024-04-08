Register bindover cases against trouble mongers: SP

Nellore: SP K Arif Hafeez has directed the officials to register bind over cases against trouble mongers for conducting elections in smooth and fair manner in the district.

Addressing the coordination committee meeting with police personnel, the SP ordered them to visit every village, especially sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages in their respective police stations and took law breakers and trouble mongers into custody to avoid law order problem during the elections.

He cautioned the officials to concentrate over old offenders released on bail. He told them to intensify checkings at chpck Post to avoid illegal entry of liquor, cash and other materials into the district.