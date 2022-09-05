Religious fervour marks Ganesh idols immersion in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Pomp and gaiety marked the mass immersion of Ganesh idols in the pilgrim city on Sunday, i.e. fifth day of Vinayaka Chaviti. The civic authority has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion at the Vinayak Sagar and the police diverted traffic on the prescribed routes for the smooth procession of idols for immersion. The Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahostava Committee (TVVMC) members hailed the commendable job of the municipality and police in providing the facilities for immersion of idols.

The police department took required measures at all the centres through which the procession to be passed on to Sagar to avoid clashes and other untoward incidents. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana and Corporators took part in the idols procession from municipal office where the authority installed a huge Vinayaka statue for the first time, standing inspiration to the other municipalities and corporations in the state. The procession reached Vinayak Sagar via Devendra Theatre road and Leelamahal Junction. The Mayor and Commissioner along with glittering colourful headbands danced to the tune of drumbeats while the MLA played the drums in the joy of celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti.

The TVVMC members welcomed the MLA and others at the Sagar for immersing the idols.

Before starting the procession with the idol, DBR Function Hall owner Murali and corporator Sravani Muniramareddy jointly bid the much coveted Laddu placed at the idol in the corporation office at the highest price of Rs 10.75 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the celebrations of Vinayaka Chaviti by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) stood as inspiration to other municipalities and corporations in the state.

The Mayor and Commissioner said in one voice that the amount came through auction of laddu will be used for Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations of next year. TVVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas said the MCT has unveiled a new tradition of celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in the office by installing an idol which was a welcoming sign in the protection of Hindu culture and tradition. Additional Commissioner Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, corporation standing committee members Narsimhachari, SK Babu and Ganesh were present.