Retain Thummalagunta sports complex, Chevireddy appeals to govt

Tirupati: Senior YSRCP leader and former government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy expressed concern over the TDP leaders demanding demolition of Thummalagunta sports complex.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Bhaskar Reddy said the sports complex was built by TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) to promote sports and games for the benefit of the youth.

Reddy said when he was TUDA chairman he conceived the idea of constructing a full-fledged sports complex in Thummalagunta after finding many people dying due to breathing problem during the Covid period. The sports complex provides facilities for the conduct of games and sports which are essential for people to lead a healthy life.

The Thummalagunta tank (Cheruvu) remained unused as there was no flow of water from the upper reaches for various reasons including encroachments and hence he took up the sports complex in the tank bed, he explained.

"I was very much in pain on the demand of local TDP leaders, who wanted the demolition of the sports complex on the ground that it was built in the tank bed (water body) which is not correct,” he said.

TUDA spent funds for constructing the sports complex which will go waste if it is demolished, he said and appealed to the government to retain the complex to promote the sports and games.

He further said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself felt the need to develop the Thummalagunta tank for useful purpose.