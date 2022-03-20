Revoke four labour codes: IFTU

Tirupati: As a preparatory to nationwide general strike to be held on March 28-29, Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) leaders released a poster at Ambedkar statue near RTC bus stand here on Saturday.

Releasing the poster, IFTU district secretary R Harikrishna raised slogans against the Modi government and said the government with malicious intentions towards labour class, brought four labour codes in the place of 44 labour laws after abolishing them.

He said these four codes were highly detrimental to the welfare of laobur and working class. He demanded the Centre to rollback these four codes and wanted to implement earlier 44 laws and accused the Modi of taking steps benefiting only corporate sector.

He wanted all sections of people to participate voluntarily in the strike and make it a grand success.