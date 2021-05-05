Roads in pilgrim city wears deserted look with lockdown

Tirupati: All the roads wore a deserted look across the district after 12 noon on Wednesday on the first day of government imposed partial curfew. All commercial activity was stopped by noon and shopping complexes are closed as the traders have voluntarily downed their shutters.

People rushed to the markets from the morning as they were kept open since 6 am as per the government guidelines. They were seen in a hurry to buy the required provisions and vegetables. From 11 am onwards, the people's movement has come down. Due to scorching heat also they were scared of shopping by that time.

RTC has stopped its long distance services which are scheduled to reach the destinations after 12 noon. Only those buses which can reach before that were operated. Advance reservations were also stopped till May 18 and based on the passengers' requirement decision to operate bus services will be taken on the spot. Those who reserved their tickets in advance will get the refund. The bus station complex has become empty with no passengers allowed inside during the curfew period.

Tirupati Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu monitored the curfew situation in the pilgrim city and warned stern action on those violating the curfew norms. Cases will be booked on such persons under the Disaster Management Act. Section 144 will be in vogue in the entire district.

He asked the people to cooperate with the officials and not to come out unless it is an emergency. Medical services and medical shops will be exempted.