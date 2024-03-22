Role of POs in poll process emphasised

Tirupati: Collector and district election officer Dr G Lakshmisha told the presiding officers and assistant presiding officers that their role in the election process is crucial and they should discharge their duties comprehensively and with complete understanding. Addressing the POs and APOs during their training camp in Chandragiri and Tirupati constituencies on Thursday, he said that the officers should follow complete guidelines given in the PO handbook and ECI guidelines.

He told them that they should see every election as a new one as several new guidelines will be added. This time also several new suggestions and points are there which they should understand thoroughly. On the day of polling, a mock polling has to be held at 5.30 am in the presence of political parties’ agents and it should be completed by 6.45 am while the original polling has to be commenced at sharp 7 am. Polling should not begin without mock polling.

If any problems are found in the polling centres and EVMs, they should be informed immediately to concerned sector officers and returning officer. The staff will get the second round of training at the constituency allotted to them by the returning officer concerned. All POs, APOs and other polling staff should work responsibly from taking the polling material from the distribution centre to handing over of the EVMs and other material at the reception centre after the completion of polling.

Tirupati ERO Adithi Singh said the hands-on-training will help the POs to get complete understanding of the poll process. Any negligence in polling duties will attract action. Master of trainers and Smart City GM Chandramouli, SDC Murali, nodal officers Prathap Reddy, Balakondaiah and others took part in the programme.