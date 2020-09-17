RTC will run special buses for EAMCET and Village secretariat exams

Tirupati: Tirupati RTC will operate special buses for the convenience of aspirants who are going to appear for the EMCET and village secretariat jobs written exam. Chittoor District officials made arrangements in various schools and colleges to write EAMCET exam from September 18 to 25, similarly from September 20 to 26 village secretariat jobs were written.

In this view RTC officials came forward to operate special services for students to reach them to exam centers in time. In a press note officials mentioned that these special services will be operated on specific dates and special plat from in APSRTC center Bus station from 7 am. In this regard RTC officials have finalised the route map to run special city services to examination centers.



Similarly, DM RTC mentioned that as per the students rush on particular dates RTC is ready to operate extra bus services from VeduruKuppam, Pakala and Punganur to Tirupati. To monitor this matter officials set up a special monitoring team and they said in the note buses will run following the strict Covid-19 protocols, said depot manager Praveen Kumar.

