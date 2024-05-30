Live
- CEO to check counting centres in Bandar, Bhimavaram today
- Southwest Monsoon to Hit Kerala Today, to arrive in AP, Telangana by June 5
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- AP ECET and ICET 2024 Exam Results to Be Released Today
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 30 May, 2024
- Pak gets China boost in bolstering military along LoC in Kashmir
- YSRCP hatching conspiracy to reduce postal ballots, alleges Ashok Babu
- Delhi temp just 4.4 deg shy of world record set in 1913
Rush of Devotees Continues in Tirumala as Thousands wait in 31 compartments
The famous temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala continues to witness a large number of devotees, with them waiting in 31 compartments. The wait time for Sarvadarshans is at 18 hours and five hours for Rs.300 special entrance darshans.
In a staggering number, yesterday alone saw 73,811 people visiting the temple to seek blessings from Swami. Additionally, 34,901 devotees offered talanilas (holy hair offering) as a gesture of their devotion.
The income from Srivari Hundi also remains impressive, amounting to Rs 3.19 crores. Despite the long wait and the increasing number of visitors, the devotees remain dedicated to their pilgrimage to Tirumala, seeking spiritual solace and blessings from the divine Lord Venkateswara.
