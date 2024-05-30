  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Rush of Devotees Continues in Tirumala as Thousands wait in 31 compartments

Tirumala Temple
x

Tirumala Temple

Highlights

The famous temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala continues to witness a large number of devotees, with them waiting in 31 compartments. The wait...

The famous temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala continues to witness a large number of devotees, with them waiting in 31 compartments. The wait time for Sarvadarshans is at 18 hours and five hours for Rs.300 special entrance darshans.

In a staggering number, yesterday alone saw 73,811 people visiting the temple to seek blessings from Swami. Additionally, 34,901 devotees offered talanilas (holy hair offering) as a gesture of their devotion.

The income from Srivari Hundi also remains impressive, amounting to Rs 3.19 crores. Despite the long wait and the increasing number of visitors, the devotees remain dedicated to their pilgrimage to Tirumala, seeking spiritual solace and blessings from the divine Lord Venkateswara.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X