Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called upon everyone to inculcate the habit of safeguarding cows to protect our culture as evinced in Vedas and Puranas.

Participating in the Go Puja Mahotsavam held at Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshanasala in Tirupati as Chief Guest as part of Kanuma festivities the TTD chairman said TTD has been promoting the Gopuja program to empower the younger generation about the significance of the holy cow.

He said TTD’s Goshalas at Tirupati and Palamner consisted of about 2500 cows, bulls,elephants and horses.

They stood as major attractions during Utsavams of Tirumala and Tiruchanoor. Similarly butter from desi cows is primarily used in all rituals and festivities of Tirumala.

He said Gopuja is significant in Kanuma festivities from time immemorial as the practice empowers devotees with prosperity, health and peace.The SV Gosamrakshana trust had received donations of ₹250 crore till date.

Earlier the TTD Chairman participated in other puja programs at Sri Venugopal Swamy temple,Tulasi Puja etc. Later he also fed fodder to Cows, Horses, Bulls, elephants etc. after performing puja to them.

The cultural programs, Annamaiah sankeertans and bhajans by artists of Annamacharya and Dasa Sahitya projects and students of SV college of music and dance enthralled the devotees and citizens of Tirupati.

TTD Gosamrakshana Trust members Srinivas Ram Sunil Reddy, Sridhar, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Secretary Dhananjeyulu and other officials, devotees participated in the program presided over by Dr Harnath Reddy, the Director of SV Goshala.







































