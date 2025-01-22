Samanchi Srinivas elected as BJP Tirupati dist president

Tirupati: Senior leader and practicing advocate Samanchi Srinivas has been elected as BJP Tirupati district president.During a BJP district committee meeting held here on Tuesday, party election officer Surender Reddy declared that Srinivas was elected as the district president. Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority chairman and party State secretary Matta Prasad, who was appointed as the observer, was also present at the meeting. Samanchi Srinivas is an active BJP activist, who grow step by step in the party from city secretary, president, district secretary, and party State spokesperson, before he was elected as the party district president. Srinivas, who was active in ABVP student wing, later joined BJP and active in party programmes and also led protests on various public issues. This include his active role in Rama Janma Bhumi movement, Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction and also many pilgrim issues.

Speaking to the media after the election, Srinivas assured that he will take along every party activist and leader with him to ensure BJP will become a strong force in the district. He promised to strive hard to get more funds for the development of the Tirupati region and also build the party from village level. BJP leaders including Dayakar Reddy, Kola Anand, Dr Chandrappa, G Gopinath Reddy, Chandra Reddy, Uma, SSR Naidu, R Viswanath, Subramanyam Yadav, P Bhaskar, Ajay Kumar, Varaprasad, Penubala Chandra Sekhar, BD Balaji, Venkatamuni, Dr Srihari Rao and others congratulated Srinivas on the occasion.