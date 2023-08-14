SC Judge worships Lord Venkateswara

TIRUMALA: Supreme Court Judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

He was welcomed by TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy and the Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy at Mahadwaram and conducted into the sanctum for darshan.

After offering prayers, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam at the shrine.

Later, the Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Namami Govindam kit, Agarbattis kit, dry flower technology photo of deity to the protocol dignitary.

AP High Court Chief Justice Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur also had darshan of Sri Venkateswara.

Later the Supreme Court Judge and AP High Court CJ both offered prayers at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. At Tiruchanur: Both the judges separately had darshan of Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur later on Sunday.

They were received by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and darshan arrangements were made to the protocol dignitaries. After rendering Ashirvachanam, they were offered Prasadams of Ammavaru at Asirvada Mandapam.