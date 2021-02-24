SCR GM Gajanan Mallya inaugurates 15 KWp solar plant at Chandragiri station

Tirupati: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya reviewed the progress of works at Chandragiri Railway station on Tuesday and discussed further developmental plans of the station with officials. He inaugurated a 15 KWp solar plant for Net Zero Energy Station at Chandragiri Railway Station.

He conducted annual inspection of Gudur–Renigunta section of Guntakal Division on Tuesday. He was accompanied by divisional manager Alok Tiwari and other senior officials throughout the inspection. During the course, he took a look at the minor and major bridges before inspecting the operational facilities at the new Tiruchanur crossing station.

He also reviewed the additional loop line works being carried out at Chandragiri Railway Station and inspected the works of minor and major bridges on the section. During the visit to Pakala station, he inspected various facilities available there and planted saplings towards the green environment at the station premises.

He inaugurated a 5 KWp solar plant for Net Zero Energy Station at Rachagunneri Station and 10 KWp Solar Plant at Vendodu station in the presence of Somesh Kumar, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, SCR.

Later, the General Manager inspected the Road-Over-Bridge (ROB) in Tirupati–Katpadi Section along with inspection of Level Crossing gate and Bridge. Earlier, he also made an inspection at the level crossing gate between Kondagunta–Vendodu stations where he examined the safety aspects and interacted with the gateman.