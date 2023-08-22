SCR opens 3rd line between Manubolu-Gudur with electrification

Tirupati: The South Central Railway (SCR) commissioned the third line between Manubolu and Gudur station along with electrification. This was part of Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project. To give major thrust to infrastructural activity across SCR, special focus has been given to ongoing doubling and tripling projects. The Vijayawada-Gudur tripling project which is the major tripling project along with electrification in AP has been progressing well.



In this direction, one more critical section between Manubolu-Gudur for a distance of 7.4 km has been completed and commissioned by the zone. This helps in decongesting the existing saturated routes like the Grand Trunk route and eases the train operations.

This stretch of railway line falls under Tirupati district in the state. With the tripling of this small stretch, now, a continuous stretch of 127 km between Gudur-Singarayakonda will have the third line facility along with electrification.

This section between Vijayawada-Gudurin SCR plays a vital role in connecting the northern and eastern parts of the country with the southern states. This route has become highly congested with the steady increase in both passenger and freight trains. To decongest this crucial section, the Vijayawada-Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 288 km at an approximate cost of Rs3,246 crore. The work is being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Works have been taken up simultaneously in all the stretches. So far, the sections between Ulavapadu-Manubolu for a distance of 120 km and the stretch between Chirala-Karavadi for 44 km have been completed and commissioned successfully. Now, with the completion of the critical section between Manubolu-Gudur which is located at the southernmost end of the zone, the total of 171 km of the entire section stands electrified along with the third line.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented the entire team of both Vijayawada division and RVNL officials, who have completed the tripling and electrification works between Manubolu-Gudur section. He stated that third line works between Vijayawada-Gudur are being taken up on top priority and the works are in fast progress in all the stretches simultaneously.