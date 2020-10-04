Shilparamam to get facelift in Tirupati city

Tirupati: The Shilparamam in the Tirupati city, which promotes culture and crafts giving a platform for artisans to showcase their workmanship, is all set to get a facelift soon. The government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the works to be taken up under the approved master plan. The Shilparamam was established in 2004 to promote, popularise and preserve the cultural heritage.

After one-and-a-half decade of its establishing, the existing infrastructure in the facility have now outlived their utility while some are in a dilapidated stage. The pilgrims as well as the citizens, who visit the facility during their leisure to spend some time with their family and friends have been often disappointing with the creaky infrastructure and dull environs.

In view of this, it was proposed to give a total facelift to the Shilparamam for which a master plan was submitted to the previous government with Rs 10 crore estimates. Later, a revised proposal was also sent asking for revalidating the budget to make it as Rs 15 crore to completely redevelop it. There were other ambitious plans too like constructing a five-star hotel and convention centre under PPP mode at this place.

In the orders issued on Saturday, it was mentioned that the government has considered the proposal and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the comprehensive development of the unit to the Shilparamam society. In fact, the budget sanctioned in May 2019 but was cancelled as the works have not started.

Now, the government has accorded administrative sanction again for the proposed works as part of the master plan. Administrative officer of Shilparamam, K Khadarvalli told The Hans India that as per the approvals, they will take up construction of entrance plaza, arch, visitors facility centre and water fountain.

Construction of arts and crafts village with stalls and open ground, training centre for artisans, crafts, e-emporium with souvenir shop will also be taken up. Food courts, toilet blocks and open-air theatre will be taken up. Other works providing pathways and landscaping will also be carried out.

The officials believe that with the completion of these works, the footfall may go up which can create more revenue as well.