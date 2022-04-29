Shopkeepers join hands with TTD to make Tirumala plastic-free zone

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with the shopkeepers to seek the support for effective implementation of plastic ban in Tirumala. Speaking to media persons, the Additional EO said the Tirumala shopkeepers have extended a commendable co-operation in completely banning the usage of plastic bottles, bags and covers. However, in today's fifth meeting of its sorts, we have discussed in length, the prevention of plastic still found in the form of packing some products from the manufacturers supplying various goods required for the pilgrims including children, to see there is a total ban on plastic in Tirumala, to protect its serene environment. Dharma Reddy said even the shopkeepers and hoteliers have put forth their problems pertaining to their shops which were noted and will be resolved soon. TTD first took up the ban of plastic partially covering select items in 2018 and later from Sankranthi 2020 a total ban prohibiting plastic items including water bottles. TTD on its part provided drinking water under Jalaprasadam scheme to the pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

The shopkeepers and hoteliers participated in the meeting held in Seva Sadan and gave their consent to join hands with TTD in its mission to make Tirumala a 'Plastic-free Zone.' Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Estates Officer Mallikarjuna and VGO Bali Reddy were present.