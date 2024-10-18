Sigh of relief: Normalcy as depression crosses coast

Tirupati: The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore early on Thursday morning, bringing relief after three days of incessant rains. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the system has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and continues moving west-northwest and further weakening.

The heavy rains caused by the depression brought much-needed water to several reservoirs, but also led to flooding in some areas. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, speaking to the media, explained that the district experienced heavy rainfall, with 8 to 9 cm of rain reported in Srikalahasti and Yerpedu. Several tanks and lakes, including the Thondamanadu tank, which had previously held only 0.1 TMC of water, now contain 0.5 TMC, which will significantly benefit agricultural lands in 14 villages.

In response to the flooding of over 350 homes in the district, authorities have set up relief centres, providing affected residents with food, drinking water and medical supplies. The Collector assured the public that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent further inconvenience.

The district faced significant challenges due to the heavy rainfall, and Collector Venkateswar, accompanied by irrigation and revenue officials, visited several affected areas. In Thondamanadu, the tank is now full with 229.48 MCFt (million cubic feet) of water, a significant increase from its previous level, benefiting around 4386 acres of farmland. Irrigation officials highlighted the importance of desilting to ensure smooth water distribution to farmers, a task for which funds are to be arranged.

The Collector also inspected damages in several villages, including mud houses and huts that collapsed in ST Colony, Kandadu Panchayat of Yerpedu Mandal. He consoled the affected families and reviewed the temporary repairs required for a damaged pipe culvert in Chinnanna Peta village of Venkatagiri Mandal. He assured residents that necessary funds for immediate repairs would be allocated.

During his visits, villagers raised concerns about land rights, especially regarding homes built on forest land and issues with obtaining possession certificates.

The Collector promised to send these matters to the appropriate authorities for resolution, ensuring that steps would be taken to address land issues.Meanwhile, the denizens of Tirupati city heaved a sigh of relief after seeing the sunshine after three days.

The water has completely receded from many roads bringing respite to the people. However, the water has to go out from some low lying areas yet.