Sita Jayanthi today at Vontimitta temple

Tirupati: Sita Jayanthi will be celebrated on (Friday) May 17 at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple. On Friday morning, the Lord will be awakened with Suprabhata Seva and Tirumanjanam will be performed for the Utsava murthis. After that, Vyasabhisheka, Aradhana and Archana will be performed to the Moolavarulu.

As part of the festivity, Ranga Mandapam of the temple will be decorated beautifully and the idols of Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana will be placed on a special platform.

‘Vasantika Pooja’ Sahasranama Archana with jasmine flowers will be performed for Seethamma Varu specially on the occasion. Sri Ramachandra Murthy was born on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. A month later, Sri Mahalakshmi's incarnation, Sita Devi appeared on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha.

According to the inscriptions found in the temple, since the 11th century, the celebration of Sita Jayanti on this day has become a tradition.