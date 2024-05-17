  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Sita Jayanthi today at Vontimitta temple

Sita Jayanthi today at Vontimitta temple
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Sita Jayanthi will be celebrated on (Friday) May 17 at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple. On Friday morning, the Lord will be...

Tirupati: Sita Jayanthi will be celebrated on (Friday) May 17 at Vontimitta Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Temple. On Friday morning, the Lord will be awakened with Suprabhata Seva and Tirumanjanam will be performed for the Utsava murthis. After that, Vyasabhisheka, Aradhana and Archana will be performed to the Moolavarulu.

As part of the festivity, Ranga Mandapam of the temple will be decorated beautifully and the idols of Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana will be placed on a special platform.

‘Vasantika Pooja’ Sahasranama Archana with jasmine flowers will be performed for Seethamma Varu specially on the occasion. Sri Ramachandra Murthy was born on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. A month later, Sri Mahalakshmi's incarnation, Sita Devi appeared on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakha.

According to the inscriptions found in the temple, since the 11th century, the celebration of Sita Jayanti on this day has become a tradition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X