South Central Railway invites private parties to operate pilgrim trains

Vijayawada: In an attempt to change the course of the pilgrim services, the South Central Railway is introducing theme-based tourist circuit trains in the name of Bharat Gaurav trains, which will be operated by private players.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appealed to the service providers to utilise the opportunity to take up the task of running the theme-based tourist circuit trains. He observed that the SCR has many locations over its network which has rich cultural heritage, magnificent historical places and important pilgrimage destinations which can be connected by the Bharat Gaurav trains for passengers' benefit.

CPRO Ch Rakesh said in a statement here on Thursday that these trains are introduced with a view to showcase the rich cultural heritage, magnificent historical places and important pilgrimage destinations to the people of India, in particular and the world in general.

Any private entity including individual, partnership firm, company, joint ventures and others can participate in this initiative. In order to give flexibility, the private players have been given the option of deciding their business model for operating Bharat Gaurav trains including themes, routes, itinerary, tariff and other attributes connected with the model.

The interested participants can register online at www.indianrailways.gov.in, which will be processed within a time-bound span of ten working days. The registered service providers have the option of placing the demand for rakes as per their requirement (minimum of 14 coaches and maximum of 20 coaches).

In fact, in addition to giving flexibility of deciding their own business model, the service provider will also have the right towards branding of trains as well as making third party advertising both inside and outside of the coaches.

Minor modification to the interior of the coaches is also permitted within the safety protocols. In case of any further queries, interested service providers may contact R Sudarshan, CCM (passenger services), at Rail Nilayam or email to: bharatgauravtrainsscr@gmail.com.