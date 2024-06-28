SP inspects busy traffic points in Tirupati

Tirupati: SP Harshavardhan Raju on Thursday made a surprise inspection of the busy roads and also places, where traffic is heavy in the city. During his more than hour-long inspection, the SP visited Gandhi Road, Karnalaveedi, krishnapuram Thana, railway station and other places.

He directed traffic DSP Ramana Kumar to provide smooth passage to pedestrians to move freely on old TTD Huzur office road where flower vendors occupied the road.

SP Raju instructed traffic police to strictly implement one way at all busy roads including Karnalaveedi, Beriveedi, TK Street and Chinna Bazaar street and to provide parking lot in Govinda Rajaswamy Uttaramada Street. He wanted the traffic police to ensure smooth movement of vehicles at the time of schools and colleges closing hours.

Harshavardhan Raju also urged police to provide the indication boards wherever required for regulation or diversion of traffic.