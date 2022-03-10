Speed up works at Jagananna Colony: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha

Tirupati:In a bid to speed up works in Jagananna Colony, Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha accompanied by Housing, Revenue and Municipal officials visited Kothapalli where 8,148 plots in 7 blocks were allotted near Chandragiri on Wednesday.

It may be recalled here that Jagananna Colony are coming up in five places around Tirupati .

In all, 20,000 house sites were allotted to the eligible homeless poor at five places Kothapalli, Chindepalli, Kalluru, G Palem and Surappakasam under Jagananna Housing scheme as part of Navaratnalu.

The Commissioner directed the officials to set up identification of the road boundaries and site number which were already put up by the officials earlier but were displaced or disappeared due to heavy rains that occurred in last November.

Against this backdrop, the Commissioner inspected the sprawling area where houses were allotted to 8,148 beneficiaries. He asked the officials to immediately take up the measurements and reinstall the boundary marks for to take up the construction works which have already been delayed due to various reasons.

He also inspected the ongoing house construction works and wanted the housing, revenue and municipal authorities to work in coordination to complete the geo-tagging process, providing facilities like roads, water supply, electricity etc. at the colony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said he directed the officials concerned to set up identification boards with plot number and name of the beneficiary at all the plots in all blocks and also boundaries to the plots where the boundary stones got washed away due to rains. Municipal SE Mohan, engineer Venkatarami Reddy, urban tahsildar Venkataramana, deputy engineers Vijayakumar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, housing deputy engineerer Muttukumar, surveyor Sundaram and VRO Bhupathi were among those who were present.