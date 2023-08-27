SPMVV VC to ink MoU in Malaysia

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi will be visiting Malaysia to ink memorandum of understanding with University Malaysia Kelantan. The VC will also pay a courtesy visit to University Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) on their invitation as part of the existing MoU. She was invited to visit the Stingless Bee project at Setiu Wetlands by the UMT.