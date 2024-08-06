Live
Spurt in unlicensed labs poses problems, prompting crackdown
- Many labs are not having proper registrations and employ unqualified technicians
- Medical and Health department conducted raids and issued notices to 89 labs and seized 26 of them
- DM&HO says their next focus will be on dental clinics and Ayush doctors practicing Allopathy medicine
Tirupati: Several private diagnostic laboratories in the district are operating without proper approvals and failing to adhere to prescribed guidelines, leading to a significant decline in public trust regarding test accuracy. Many of these labs employ unqualified technicians, exacerbating the issue. In response to numerous complaints, the District Medical and Health Department conducted inspections and issued notices to over 80 labs. Additionally, 26 labs were seized for severe violations.
In recent times, diagnostic tests have become common for any disease. Majority of the doctors have been prescribing various tests for patients before diagnosing the disease and starting treatment. In particular, RMP doctors have been running clinical labs though they were entitled to provide only primary treatment. This trend has paved the way for laboratories to become a major source of revenue. While several hospitals have been running laboratories of their own, forcing the patients to undergo the tests there itself, saying that outside labs may not give accurate results.
It was learnt that as per official records, there are around 150 laboratories in the district while there may be an equal number of unofficial labs as well, which are being operated without any approvals. In the absence of regular inspections and controlling mechanisms, the labs are being run without following any guidelines prescribed by the government.
A significant concern is the unqualified status of many lab technicians, who frequently fail to register with paramedical board as required every five years. This, combined with high prices and inaccurate results, has led to numerous issues for patients.
Following a series of complaints, the district medical and health officials have ramped up enforcement. Inspections were held in a number of labs, while DM&HO Dr U Sreehari took part in some of them and warned the errant lab managements. Speaking to The Hans India, he said that notices were issued to 89 labs and seized 26 of them, which lacked proper registrations. The labs have been instructed to complete necessary formalities within one week or face
permanent closure.
Dr Sreehari noted that many labs are managed by RMP doctors and emphasised that they have been warned about compliance. He also indicated that future efforts will target unauthorised dental clinics and Ayush doctors practicing Allopathy, with further raids planned.