Sri City-based IMOP donates UTM to polytechnic college

Tirupati : In a significant contribution for promotion of technical education, Sri City-based India Metal One Steel Plate Processing (IMOP) Private Limited, a Japanese major in processing steel plates and a leading player in the steel industry, has donated an Universal Testing Machine (UTM) for steel-related testing and three digital classrooms to facilitate enhanced learning in AutoCAD designing, worth Rs 10 lakh to the S V Government Polytechnic College in Tirupati.

This donation comes as part of IMOP's commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, focusing on enhancing skill development and educational infrastructure in the region.

While formally handing over the donated equipment to college Principal Taizo Iwami, Managing Director of the company, said, "We are proud to support S V Government Polytechnic College in its mission to provide quality technical education. This donation aligns with our CSR commitment to empower the youth and contribute to the development of the region."

Annotating on this, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City, lauded IMOP's commitment to education, praising their insightful donation. “Such contributions play a pivotal role in empowering educational institutions to provide quality education. IMOP's dedication to corporate social responsibility not only demonstrates its commitment to the local community but also sets a commendable precedent for other companies to actively engage in initiatives that contribute to the betterment of society,” he said.

Dr Y Dwarakanadha Reddy, Principal of Polytechnic College, thanked IMOP for their generous donation and said that the UTM and digital classrooms will be invaluable assets for their students, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen careers.

The Universal Testing Machine with its cutting-edge technology, will undoubtedly contribute to the educational and research capabilities of the institution, especially in the realm of steel-related testing. This equipment is crucial for practical learning and experimentation, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in the field.

Additionally, the provision of three digital classrooms is set to revolutionise the learning environment for autoCAD design. These classrooms, equipped with modern technology, ensure an interactive and immersive experience for students pursuing courses in design and engineering. The company had already donated classrooms and furniture to the high schools and the primary schools at a total cost of Rs 1 crore under their CSR activity during the past four years. Rajiv, Supriya and Rajesh, senior executives of IMOP; S Surendrakumar, senior manager of the Sri City Foundation, BV Ramana Prasad, head of the civil engineering department of the Polytechnic, teachers and students were present at the handover ceremony.