Sri City: The rise of ‘Sthree City’ in manufacturing

Tirupati: Sri City is rewriting the rules of industrial landscapes, transforming what was once a male-dominated domain into a thriving ecosystem where women lead the charge. As one of the country’s premier manufacturing hubs, the vibrant township has earned the fitting moniker of ‘Sthree City’, with women comprising 52 percent of its 65,000-strong workforce across 235 global companies.

Women at Sri City are not just part of the workforce—they are driving its success. Engineers, technicians, and quality control professionals play pivotal roles on production lines, often in jobs once considered beyond their reach. From Everton’s tea bag production to Alstom’s metro coach assembly and air conditioner manufacturing, women are at the heart of Sri City’s industrial landscape.

Alstom has equipped young women engineers to assemble metro train sets for global markets, while Thermax’s Pragati programme is breaking stereotypes by training women in welding. Isuzu Motors India has integrated women into its production lines, with female diploma engineers comprising 22 percent of its workforce.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy emphasised that by reducing gender disparity and providing training opportunities, Sri City has created a thriving industrial ecosystem where women excel across diverse sectors. Their growing participation is driving both industrial growth and societal change.

Behind this remarkable shift lies a deep commitment to inclusivity. Sri City’s ecosystem is built on safety, accessibility, and continuous skill development. Companies provide dedicated transport, robust security systems, childcare facilities, and healthcare support to ensure a conducive work environment. In collaboration with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), young women receive industry-relevant training that opens doors to technical roles.

The impact of this empowerment resonates beyond the factory floors. Women like D Jyothi, who began her journey at Sri City 13 years ago, now lead HR initiatives at Havells, nurturing the next generation of women leaders. Aarthi, a brazing trainer at Daikin, has not only mastered a male-dominated skill but also mentors others and trains in Japan. Jareena, who started as a worker at Daiki Aluminium, rose to Line Leader after training in Indonesia, while Soujanya at Excellent Pharma has uplifted her family by funding her sister’s wedding.

Sri City’s air conditioner manufacturing sector, home to brands like Havells, Daikin, and Blue Star, is setting new benchmarks in inclusivity. Daikin’s workforce already comprises 30 percent women, with plans to reach 50 percent soon. These women bring discipline, efficiency, and dedication—qualities that enhance shop floor productivity and reshape the industrial fabric.

For many women, the journey at Sri City is more than just a job—it’s a life-changing opportunity. Aishwarya Pratap Simha from Alstom’s Testing and Commissioning Department cherishes the moment she took her grandparents on a metro ride built by her hands. Manisha, a Front Office Assistant at VRV Industries, now confidently balances work and family.

Across industries, women are not only earning livelihoods but elevating families and challenging societal norms. Women at Sri City are not just earning—they are elevating their families, reshaping gender roles, and paving the way for a more inclusive future.