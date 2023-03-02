Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner visits Sri City

Tirupati: Dr Doraiswamy Venkateshwaran, Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner stationed in Chennai, visited Sri City on Wednesday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed him on the infrastructure and unique features of Sri City. Venkateshwaran said that it was one of the most fulfilling experiences to have actually seen Sri City. He mentioned that the Sri Lankan government was developing active policies to increase investment prospects for international investors and emphasised the geographical benefits of investing in Sri Lanka. He welcomed Ravindra Sannareddy to create an 'Integrated Business City' in Sri Lanka on the benchmark of Sri City. Sri City MD said that they will be happy to share their experiences and guide others.































