Srinivasa Sethu to be inaugurated on Sept 18

Tirupati: City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha performed puja for the last leg of construction works of Srinivasa Sethu at Railway over Bridge (RoB) here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said all the pending works of the flyover will be completed within 20 days so as to inaugurate the flyover by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 18.

He said the three phases of Srinivasa Sethu were already over and thrown open for public. The fourth and final phase will also be open for public after the inauguration of the last and final phase by the Chief Minister. Corporation SE Mohan, TTD SE Nageshwar, Balaji, APCONS Ranga Swamy, Traffic DSP Narasappa were present.