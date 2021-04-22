Srirama Navami celebrated with religious fervour in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Srirama Navami, the auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama was observed with religious fervour in the pilgrim city on Wednesday. On the occasion, large number of devotees thronged temples dedicated to God Rama to offer prayers and also observed special poojas in their homes. Sri Rama Navami Asthanam was performed at TTD Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple here on Wednesday in Ekantham as per Covid guidelines.

As part of the celebrations, priests performed Abhishekam to Mula Virat and also Utsava (processional) idols in the morning and later in the evening, Asthanam and Sri Rama Janana pravachanam were conducted in the TTD temple.

In the evening, Hanumanta Vahana Seva was held to mark the occasion of Ram Navami in the temple.

Tirumala Chinna Jiyar Swamy, Special Grade DyEO Parvati and others were present.

Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam On April 22

As part of Sri Rama Navami festivities, the TTD is organising Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam followed by a procession of Utsava deities inside the temple as per Covid guidelines on Thursday. Meanwhile on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami special rituals including Snapana Tirumanjanam, celestial bath was performed to the idols of Sri Rama, Sita and Lakshmana Swamy in Tirumala temple on Wednesday. The utsavarulu were seated on a separate platform at Ranganayakula Mandapam. After Sankalpam, Snapana Tirumanjanam commenced amidst chanting of Veda Mantras.

Tamil Nadu Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit also participated in the special abhishekam performed to the deities. Tirumala Pedda Jiyar Swamy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple Deputy EO Harindranath and others were also present.

In the evening, the Utsava idol of Sri Rama was taken in a procession along four mada streets atop Hanumantha Vahanam. In the night, Sri Rama Navami Asthanam was held at Bangaru Vakili in Tirumala temple.