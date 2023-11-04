Srisailam: Arjitha Sevas cancelled at Srisailam during Karthika Masam

Srisailam (Nandyal) : In view of Karthika Masam, some sevas including Arjitha Seva, Abhishekam, Swamy vari Sparsha Darshanam are cancelled at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

The temple authorities, in a press release on Friday, stated that devotees will be allowed for Alankara darshnam only. They further informed that Karthika Masam Utsavams would be observed from November 14 to December 12. They explained that keeping in view the huge rush of devotees during the auspicious Kartika Masam, they stopped other types of darshan like Gharbalaya Arjitha Abhishekam, Samuhika Arjitha Abhishekams and Vruddha Mallikarjuna Swamy vari Arjitha Abhishekams, till the end of the auspicious month.

According to the authorities, Swami vari Sparsha Darshnam will not available on November 18, 19 and 20. The Utsavams will be concluded on December 11. Except during rush days, devotees will be allowed to Lord darshan during intervals on normal days.

Alankara Darshnam is allowed in the first slot from 4.30 am to 6 am and Sparsha Darshnam from 6 am to 8 am and again from 8 am to 11.30 am. In second slot, Sparsha darshnam will be from 11.45 am to 1 pm and Alankara darshanam from 1 pm to 4 pm.

The timings will be from 5.20 pm to 7.30 pm and from 7.45 pm to 9 pm in thirds slot and it will be from 10 pm to 11.30 pm in fourth slot.

The authorities suggested the devotees to purchase online tickets for Swami vari Sparsha Darshnam, adding that Rs 500 tickets will be available during the 15 days of Karthika Masam. Devotees, who purchase Rs 500 online ticket, will be provided Swami vari Alankara darshnam. Devotees can get online tickets by visiting www.srisailadevastnam.org