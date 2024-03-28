Srisailam: Five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam to begin at Srisailam on April 5

Srisailam (Nandyal) : Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam said that Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam was grandly organised as different departments worked in coordination.

The EO addressed a review meeting with the officials concerned on the arrangements for Ugadi Mahotsavam at his office here late on Wednesday evening.

The EO said the Ugadi Mahotsavam would be conducted from April 6 to April 10. During the five days Mahotsavam, devotees from various parts of Karnataka besides Sholapur and Sangli in Maharashtra would throng the temple in large numbers.

He instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements so that none of the devotees should face any problem.

Though the festival would start from April 6, the devotees would start arriving at the temple one week in advance. Taking this into consideration, arrangements need to be completed by March 29.

The officials are told to make necessary arrangements at Venkatapuram, Nagalooti, Damerlakunta, Pedda Cheruvu, Matam Bavi, Bheemuni Kolanu and Kailasa Dwaram as the devotees would trek these places by foot to reach the Srisailam temple.

The EO also asked the officials to make a stringent plan to mitigate the drinking water crisis. The taps arranged for Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam can be used for Ugadi Utsavam.

He instructed the officials to supply drinking water through tankers to the devotees taking shelter at Sakshi Ganapathi, Hatakeshwaram, Sikhareshwaram, Khailasa Dwaram and other places.