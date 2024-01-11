Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.83 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The counting of hundi of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple took place here on Wednesday.

In a press release, the temple authorities informed that devotees have donated Rs 4,83,53,238 for a period of 28 days, from December 13, 2023 to January 9. Apart from Indian currency, 133.300 grams of gold and 11.850 kg silver ornaments and foreign currency were also donated.

The authorities stated that 1751 USA Dollars, 90 South Africa Rands, 14 Kuwait Dinars, 15 Oman Riyals, 450 UAE Dirhams, 40 Canada Dollars, 28 Singapore Dollars, 100 Australia Dollars, 10 Euros and 5 Qatar Riyals were donated by foreign devotees.

The counting of donations was conducted under strict surveillance and closed-circuit cameras. The entire counting process was monitored by temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju. Staff of all departments and Shiva devotees participated in the counting.