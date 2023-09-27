Live
Srivari Brahmotsavam concludes with Chakra Snanam
Tirumala: On the last day morning of the annual Brahmotsavam fete on Tuesday, the sacred Avabritha Chakra Snanam was performed to the holy disc-Sudarshana Chakrattalwar.
The temple priests performed ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ to ‘Utsavarulu’ and ‘Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar’ on the banks of the sacred temple tank Pushkarini, reciting ‘Purusha-Sri-Bhu Suktams’ as per ‘Vaikhanasa Agamavidhi’ followed in the famed Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala.
After the hour-long rituals, the holy disc was carried by the priests and immersed in the Pushkarini. The devotees waiting since early morning in the Pushkarini also had a holy dip chanting Govinda, Govinda.
According to Hindu scriptures, Sudarshana Chakra is a spinning, disk-like weapon with 108 serrated edges of Lord Sri Maha Vishnu. The
Sudarshana Chakra may be depicted as an Ayudhapurusha (anthropomorphic form). He is depicted as a fierce form of Vishnu and deployed for the ultimate destruction of an enemy.
At Tirumala, ‘Chakra Snanam’ is performed to Chakrattalwar four times in a year during annual Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Dwadasi, Ratha Sapthami and during Anantha Padmanatbha Vratham. Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy Rajya Sabha MP V Prabhakar Reddy, TTD and district top brass officials and others were present.
Later, Dwajaavarohanam was held at the shrine, marking the end of the nine-day Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy thanked the employees, temple staff, police and others for the successful completion of the Brahmotsavam.