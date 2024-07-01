Stage set for NTR Bharosa pension distribution

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made by the administration for successfully organising the State government’s prestigious NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions programme on Monday (July 1). The district administration has deployed 8,400 employees, working in various departments including village and ward secretariat staff, for the purpose. According to official sources, 3,19,961 beneficiaries of different categories will receive pension amount of Rs 218.97 crore.

As per the assurances given by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu during 2024 electioneering, Rs 7,000 will be paid to each pensioner, which includes Rs 3,000 arrears of April, May and June months, and hiked pension amount of Rs 4,000.

According to district Collector M Harinarayanan, it was proposed to complete the distribution of pensions July 1 and 2 at any cost to avoid unrest among the beneficiaries.

Since NTR Bharosa pension distribution is the first programme of TDP government after establishing power in 2024, all MLAs and MPs representing the district are personally attending the event at their respective constituencies. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy would be participating in Sidhipuram village of Sangam mandal, while MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana would participate in the programme in Nellore city. MA&UD Minister Narayana, along Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, held a review meeting and directed the municipal officials to distribute pensions transparently.