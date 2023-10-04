Stage set for ‘Son rise’ in Tirupati, Chandragiri constituencies

Tirupati: In the run up for next elections, the ruling YSRCP appears to be a step ahead in deciding candidature from constituencies in the district. The party has given enough indications about the candidates in four of the seven constituencies. The recent 2-day meeting of party regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy with leaders and cadres of all seven constituencies has almost finalised three candidates from Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Venkatagiri, while Chandragiri candidate was already announced a few months ago.

It was learnt that Vijayasai asked the cadres to work for the victory of Bhumana Abhinay Reddy in Tirupati, Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy from Srikalahasti, N Ramkumar Reddy from Venkatagiri and Cheivreddi Mohith Reddy from Chandragiri constituencies. Of them, B Madhusudan Reddy is sitting MLA and to get another chance to contest, while the other three are the new faces to contest in Assembly elections.

Mohith Reddy’s candidature was decided earlier as his father and sitting MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was reportedly drafted for party affairs by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Going in the same path, in Tirupati the sitting MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was made TTD Trust Board chairman recently and the party decided to field his son Abhinay Reddy, who has been dynamic in taking up development works in the constituency in his capacity as Deputy Mayor.

The choice of Ramkumar Reddy from Venkatagiri became obvious since sitting MLA Anam Ramnarayan Reddy shifted his loyalties from the ruling YSRCP. Since then, Ramkumar was acting as constituency in-charge and also, he is party district president.

In Srikalahasti, Madhusudan Reddy has no opposition from his party and the party believed that his service activities in the constituency will ensure the victory for him again.

It was learnt that Vijayasai noticed differences of opinion regarding the sitting MLAs in other three constituencies - Gudur, Sullurpet and Satyavedu, which are being represented by V Varaprasad Rao, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah and Koneti Adimulam. Further, those segments are having more aspirants for party tickets. As a result, no clarity was given on these constituencies for now.

Meanwhile, the situation in TDP looks vague in deciding the candidates for the next elections. During the padayatra of its national general secretary Nara Lokesh, he indicated a few candidates – Pulivarthy Nani from Chandragiri, Helen from Satyavedu, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy from Srikalahasti and Pasam Sunil Kumar from Gudur.

Yet, the party cadres were of the view that there may be some changes in these names in the changed political scenario.

For instance, it was said that Pulivarthy Nani appears to be keen in fielding his wife Sudha Reddy from Chandragiri in his place. In Srikalahasti also, after former MLA SCV Naidu joined TDP fold, cadres were not sure of Sudheer’s candidature