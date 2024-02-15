Stone laid for TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Bugga

Tirupati : Minister RK Roja and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy laid foundation stone for TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Bugga in Nagari mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Roja thanked the TTD Chairman for granting Kalyana Mandapam upon her request for the benefit of the locals as soon as he took over the reins of TTD Board. TTD Board chief said they are building Kalyana Mandapam in Bugga with a noble intention that if the poor gets married in the presence of the deity at nominal cost, it will be auspicious for them.

On Wednesday, foundation stone was laid for the TTD Kalyana Mandapam to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore near Annapurneshwari Sametha Sri Kasi Vishweshwara Swamy Temple in Bugga.

TTD SE Satyanarayana, Deputy EO Srimati Naga Ratna, EE Manoharam, Deputy EE Bhaskar along with local public representatives participated.